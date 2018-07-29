Reviewing Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) & Pretium Resources (PVG)

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ: MPVD) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 8.17% 5.82% 2.33% Pretium Resources N/A 2.88% 1.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75

Pretium Resources has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.66%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Pretium Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $131.15 million 3.84 $13.23 million $0.08 30.00 Pretium Resources $177.93 million 8.57 -$16.45 million $0.10 83.50

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pretium Resources. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pretium Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

