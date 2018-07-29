Reviewing Equinor ASA (EQNR) and Its Peers

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is one of 26 public companies in the “Petroleum refining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Equinor ASA to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinor ASA’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Equinor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 102.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Equinor ASA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinor ASA 7.34% 12.32% 4.36% Equinor ASA Competitors 5.69% 507.77% 343.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equinor ASA and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Equinor ASA $61.19 billion $4.59 billion 18.86 Equinor ASA Competitors $73.11 billion $3.06 billion 25.17

Equinor ASA’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Equinor ASA. Equinor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Equinor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Equinor ASA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinor ASA 0 3 1 0 2.25 Equinor ASA Competitors 448 1869 2422 177 2.47

As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies have a potential downside of 2.84%. Given Equinor ASA’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equinor ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Equinor ASA rivals beat Equinor ASA on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.