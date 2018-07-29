Reviewing Cisco Systems (CSCO) & Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Cisco Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 27.19% 27.23% 18.31% Cisco Systems -2.61% 19.48% 8.87%

This table compares Arista Networks and Cisco Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $1.65 billion 12.26 $423.20 million $4.65 58.34 Cisco Systems $48.01 billion 4.27 $9.61 billion $2.15 19.80

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Arista Networks. Cisco Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cisco Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Arista Networks does not pay a dividend. Cisco Systems pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cisco Systems has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arista Networks and Cisco Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 1 13 17 0 2.52 Cisco Systems 0 8 22 1 2.77

Arista Networks currently has a consensus price target of $268.59, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Cisco Systems has a consensus price target of $46.41, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Cisco Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than Arista Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Arista Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cisco Systems has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

