Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,110 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $834,828.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $49,643.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,743 shares of company stock worth $15,444,036. 31.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct opened at $83.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

