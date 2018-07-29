Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.41 Million Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,300,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies opened at $253.99 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.47 and a fifty-two week high of $260.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,550,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total transaction of $100,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,836. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

