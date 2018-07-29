Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.88 Million Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 361,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $156,897.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total value of $12,054,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,870,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,155 shares of company stock worth $34,663,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.