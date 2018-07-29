Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $9.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $201.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

