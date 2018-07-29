Resolution Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,685,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,369,762 shares during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust makes up 5.2% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $148,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust opened at $16.20 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In other news, major shareholder Quark Holding Llc acquired 284,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $4,748,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

