Resolution Capital Ltd Has $86.42 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,101,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504,500 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels and Resorts accounts for about 3.0% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.55% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $86,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 104.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $46,883.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $118,313.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $1,304,804. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms.

