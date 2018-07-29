Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 190,517 shares.The stock last traded at $7.85 and had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $446.48 million, a PE ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 101.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 361,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

