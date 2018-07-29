Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 194 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,073 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust opened at $359.40 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.28 and a fifty-two week high of $366.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

