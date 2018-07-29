Relx’s (REL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REL. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,750 ($23.16) to GBX 1,820 ($24.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,600 ($21.18) to GBX 1,615 ($21.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,785 ($23.63) to GBX 1,820 ($24.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,759.17 ($23.28).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,690.50 ($22.38) on Wednesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,399 ($18.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,784 ($23.61).

Relx (LON:REL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 42.10 ($0.56) by GBX (1) (($0.01)). Relx had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 91.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

