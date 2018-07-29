Relx (REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,600 ($21.18) to GBX 1,615 ($21.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,785 ($23.63) to GBX 1,820 ($24.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,759.17 ($23.28).

Relx opened at GBX 1,690.50 ($22.38) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,399 ($18.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,784 ($23.61).

Relx (LON:REL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 42.10 ($0.56) by GBX (1) (($0.01)). Relx had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 91.18%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

