Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Sells 4,183 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $141,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $150,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $131.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $352.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.63.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

