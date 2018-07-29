Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $421.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

