Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Realogy traded down $0.24, reaching $22.35, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,691. Realogy has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Realogy had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 35,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

