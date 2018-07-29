Raytheon (RTN) PT Lowered to $230.00

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.34.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $196.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock worth $816,748. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTN. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

