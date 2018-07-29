Raymond James Trims New Gold (NGD) Target Price to $2.00

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.02.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.01 million. New Gold had a negative net margin of 92.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 187,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,921,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

