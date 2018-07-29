Range Resources (RRC) Trading Down 8.9%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.47. 12,796,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 8,104,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Range Resources by 244.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

