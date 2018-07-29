Randgold Resources (GOLD) versus Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Critical Analysis

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) and Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Randgold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Tahoe Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Randgold Resources has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tahoe Resources has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Randgold Resources and Tahoe Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randgold Resources $1.28 billion 5.38 $278.01 million $2.92 24.99 Tahoe Resources $733.60 million 1.88 $81.79 million $0.27 16.33

Randgold Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Tahoe Resources. Tahoe Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randgold Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Randgold Resources and Tahoe Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randgold Resources 21.49% 6.72% 6.26% Tahoe Resources 0.04% 0.07% 0.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Randgold Resources and Tahoe Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randgold Resources 1 4 7 0 2.50 Tahoe Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67

Randgold Resources currently has a consensus price target of $99.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.57%. Given Randgold Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Randgold Resources is more favorable than Tahoe Resources.

Dividends

Randgold Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tahoe Resources does not pay a dividend. Randgold Resources pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Randgold Resources has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Randgold Resources beats Tahoe Resources on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Company also holds an interest in the Massawa project. The Company holds Morila Limited, which holds interests in the Morila mine in Mali. As of December 31, 2016, Morila mine has produced 122,370 ounces (oz) of gold. The Company holds a controlling interest in the Loulo mine, located in Mali, through Societe des Mines de Loulo SA (Loulo). The Loulo mine is mining from over two underground mines. As of December 31, 2016, Loulo mine has produced 350,604 oz of gold. It has a controlling interest in the Gounkoto mine through Societe des Mines de Gounkoto SA.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru. It also holds interest in the Timmins mines, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

