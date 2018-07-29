Randal J. Kirk Sells 103,900 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 103,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,799,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,700,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Halozyme Therapeutics opened at $16.94 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $158,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $198,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $235,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

