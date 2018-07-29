Ralph Lauren (RL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ralph Lauren opened at $136.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $145.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

In related news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $252,146.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares in the company, valued at $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.56.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

