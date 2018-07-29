Raging River Exploration Inc (RRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$6.00 price target on Raging River Exploration and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Raging River Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Raging River Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raging River Exploration from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Raging River Exploration from C$13.00 to C$8.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

Get Raging River Exploration alerts:

Shares of RRX stock opened at C$5.62 on Friday. Raging River Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$5.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.89.

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.70 million.

In other news, Director Kevin Olson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,000.00.

About Raging River Exploration

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Raging River Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raging River Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.