Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.41 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A opened at $21.38 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.15%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,863,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,120,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,860,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

