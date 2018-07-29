Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and CareDx (CDNA) Critical Comparison

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quest Diagnostics and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 10 10 0 2.50 CareDx 0 1 3 0 2.75

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $109.69, suggesting a potential upside of 2.78%. CareDx has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than CareDx.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 10.56% 15.45% 7.33% CareDx -115.91% -158.93% -19.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and CareDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $7.71 billion 1.89 $772.00 million $5.40 19.76 CareDx $48.32 million 8.83 -$55.46 million ($0.77) -15.71

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than CareDx. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Quest Diagnostics pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CareDx does not pay a dividend. Quest Diagnostics pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of CareDx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of CareDx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats CareDx on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics. The Post-Transplant Diagnostics segment develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients. It offers AlloMap, a heart transplant molecular test; and AlloSure, a donor-derived cell free DNA test initially used for kidney transplant patients. The Pre-Transplant Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells products that increase the chance of successful transplants by facilitating a match between a donor and a recipient of stem cells and organs. It sells Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HAL) alleles based on sequence-specific primer technology; Olerup QTYPE, a test kit for sequence based HLA typing; Olerup SBT, a test kit for sequence based HLA typing; and XM-ONE, a test that identifies a patient's antigens against HLA Class I or Class II, as well as antibodies against a donor's endothelium. This segment offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. CareDx, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

