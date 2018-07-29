Quantum (QTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Shares of Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 11692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 43.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 1,030,138 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 273,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 29.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 38,381 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 25.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

