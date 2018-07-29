Qualys Inc (QLYS) Holdings Lifted by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,072,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of Qualys opened at $90.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Qualys had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In other Qualys news, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,208.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $2,270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,197. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.