Quaker Chemical (KWR) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media stories about Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quaker Chemical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.7760168472297 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KWR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of Quaker Chemical opened at $161.42 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $129.98 and a 52-week high of $165.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $199,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP D Jeffry Benoliel sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $960,273.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,463.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,450 shares of company stock worth $1,164,436 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.