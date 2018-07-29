Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 4,522 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $16,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $3,314,235.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,500 shares of company stock worth $47,831,655. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron opened at $125.97 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

