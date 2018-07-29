QASH (QASH) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, QASH has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $87.20 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Quoine, EXX and GOPAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003790 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00412055 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00170355 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000913 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Quoine, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Qryptos, Gate.io, EXX, Ethfinex, Huobi and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

