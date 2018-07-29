Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. (CR) Increased by Seaport Global Securities

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Crane’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. DA Davidson set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of Crane opened at $88.82 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. Crane has a 1 year low of $71.23 and a 1 year high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 6,654 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $591,074.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,285.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,358,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 637.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Crane by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

