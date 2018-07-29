Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for WPX Energy Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.86 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.52.

WPX Energy opened at $18.51 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 2.25. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the first quarter worth about $171,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 132.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $991,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,571.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.