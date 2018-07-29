Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DNKN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 75.12% and a net margin of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $99,205.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $3,729,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,254 shares in the company, valued at $19,161,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 141,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 349,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

