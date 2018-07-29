Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lifted by Analyst (CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Canadian National Railway opened at $90.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $90.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 577,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5,247.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 392,504 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,863,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,412,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,988,000 after buying an additional 296,729 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 274,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 243,400 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

