Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2018 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOK Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.39.

BOK Financial opened at $99.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

In related news, EVP Patrick E. Piper sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $628,197.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,703.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II purchased 2,100 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,723.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,156 shares in the company, valued at $582,542.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

