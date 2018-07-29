Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Astec Industries opened at $48.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Astec Industries has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. Brock sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,227,637.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 19.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

