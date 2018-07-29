Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Veracyte Inc Issued By William Blair (VCYT)

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) – William Blair cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veracyte in a report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 91.03% and a negative net margin of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $13.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Veracyte opened at $10.63 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.67. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 2,429.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 304,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 65,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,509 shares of company stock worth $1,097,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.