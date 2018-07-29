Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Raised by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2018 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLM. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $262.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.56.

Martin Marietta Materials opened at $205.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $975,022.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 5,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $1,281,592.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,373 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 82,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

