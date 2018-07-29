Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG) Issued By Desjardins

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.79.

TSE:TXG opened at C$10.02 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.29 and a 12 month high of C$23.04.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. Torex Gold Resources had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of C$106.19 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 9,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total value of C$124,097.72.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

