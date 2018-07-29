Public Storage (PSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $689.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) will announce $689.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Public Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $682.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.35 million. Public Storage posted sales of $664.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Storage will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Public Storage.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Public Storage by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.36. 1,127,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,433. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $180.48 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

