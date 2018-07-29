Prothena (PRTA) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -0.08

News articles about Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prothena earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 41.9374658443123 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Prothena traded up $0.19, hitting $14.89, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 625,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,054. Prothena has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $592.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.92.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 606.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Prothena from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

