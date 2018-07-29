Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,078 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $550,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,592.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

