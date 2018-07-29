Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.94 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Lumentum worth $30,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 4,901.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 158,750 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $1,853,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Lumentum by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lumentum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lumentum to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $85.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Lumentum opened at $53.20 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $73,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $85,585.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,885.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,063. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

