Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $32,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 6,687 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $616,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,794 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $360,771.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,711 shares of company stock worth $1,926,700 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.93. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $233.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.