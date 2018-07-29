Primerica (PRI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.50.

NYSE:PRI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.25. 160,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,517. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Primerica will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $315,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $130,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,791.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 47.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

