President Energy (PPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) target price on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, April 16th.

President Energy opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. President Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17).

In related news, insider Jorge Dario Bongiovanni acquired 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £7,290 ($9,649.24). Also, insider Alexander Charles Moody-Stuart acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,912.64). Insiders bought a total of 481,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,000 in the last 90 days.

President Energy Company Profile

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; and the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina.

