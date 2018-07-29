Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp traded down $0.86, hitting $18.71, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 25,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,717. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

