Praxair, Inc. (PX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

Praxair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Praxair has a payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Praxair to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of Praxair opened at $166.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Praxair has a one year low of $127.36 and a one year high of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Praxair had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. analysts anticipate that Praxair will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Praxair from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.08.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

