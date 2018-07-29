PPG Industries (PPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a $104.41 rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.29.

PPG Industries opened at $109.44 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $100.36 and a 1-year high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11,166.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

