Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Potlatchdeltic from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic opened at $45.85 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. Potlatchdeltic has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.68 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 11.54%. equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 48.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,516,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 22.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 50.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,357,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 456,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 45.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 292,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,636,000 after purchasing an additional 168,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.